CHICAGO – Once again, injuries remain a major topic for the White Sox as their Opening Day approaches, and a few more unwanted moves came on Thursday.

Before their opener with the Tigers on Friday, the White Sox set their Opening Day roster along with officially putting a few players on IL, including Joe Kelly and Yoan Moncada. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/MTcfe2qWku — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 7, 2022

Along with a few expected official additions to the injured list, like pitchers Lance Lynn, Garrett Crochet, and Yermin Mercedes, who are dealing with longer-term injuries, there were three more who were added on Thursday as the team’s final roster was announced.

That includes one of the key players on the team’s infield.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada has landed on the ten-day Injured List with a right oblique strain, retroactive to April 5th, and will be out of the lineup for Friday’s opener against the Tigers. General manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Detroit that he will likely be out three weeks with the injury.

Moncada was not in the lineup for the team’s spring training finale against the Padres on Tuesday. Moncada had appeared in 12 games in Cactus League play but only had a .121 batting average in 33 at-bats.

Acquired in 2016 in the Chris Sale trade with the Red Sox, the third baseman is entering his sixth season with the White Sox. Last season he appeared in 144 games, the most since 2018, with a slash line of .263/.375/.412 with 33 doubles,s 14 homers, and 61 RBI.

Two other additions to the list come from the bullpen with newly acquired Joe Kelly going on with a right biceps nerve injury) along with Ryan Burr with a right shoulder strain. Both of those stays on the injured list are retroactive to April 4th.