CHICAGO — It’s that time of year when Chicago’s two Major League Baseball franchises meet on the field to earn some city bragging rights.

Once again, it will feature a pair of two-game sets, with the first on the south side starting this evening.

The White Sox will play host to the first City Series of 2023 at Guaranteed Rate Field as they’ll face the Cubs on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

Here are a few things to know before the teams match up this week.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Where things stand in the City Series

Since the regular season series began in 1997, the White Sox hold a 73-65 advantage in the head-to-head match-ups with the Cubs.

That includes winning the season series the last two years, taking 5-of-6 in 2021 and then 3-of-4 in 2022. The north siders last won the City Series back in 2018 after the teams tied in 2019 and 2020.

Here are the pitching matchups for this week.

Tuesday – Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) vs Michael Kopech (White Sox)

Wednesday – Marcus Stroman (Cubs) vs Lance Lynn (White Sox)

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The White Sox situation entering the City Series

What was supposed to be a window of competition for a World Series championship is on the verge of a collapse as the White Sox have fallen off significantly in 2023.

After a disappointing 81-81 finish in 2022 after winning the AL Central the year before, Pedro Grifol’s team enters the City Series with a 41-60 record, well out of division & Wild Card contention.

White Sox fans could very well be saying goodbye to a few players who could be dealt to contenders at the trade deadline. That includes starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, who is slated to pitch in the second series of the homestand against Cleveland on Friday.

At least the club gets third baseman Yoan Moncada back after he was activated from the IL. He hasn’t played since June 13 and has been limited to 38 games in 2023 due to injuries.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Cubs’ situation entering the City Series

At the moment, the club is teetering on the “Buy/Sell” line ahead of the August 1 trade deadline, especially after going 6-4 in their homestand at Wrigley Field to open the second half.

They are currently seven games out of first place in the National League Central division and five games out of the last NL Wild Card spot.

A debate has been going on for a few weeks on if the Cubs should try to hold onto players like Cody Bellinger and Stroman, each of whom has the chance to play elsewhere in 2024 or trade them to build for the immediate future.

Plenty of chatter has developed around the 2019 NL MVP, who is one of the best hitters in all of baseball in July. This month, Bellinger has a slash line of .452/.475/.795 with four doubles, seven homers, and 22 RBI.

Thanks to a strong comeback after missing most of the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, the Cubs could also have a keep or trade question with Hendricks, who starts for the Cubs on Tuesday.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What to know if you’re going to the game

With big crowds expected at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox have a few advisories for fans who are making the trip to the ballpark.

They are reminding fans that they can enter the ballpark at Gate 5 on the north side of 35th Street. Those driving to the game could be directed to overflow parking lots if the ones outside the park fill up.

Free transportation will be provided from those lots to Guaranteed Rate Field.

Fans looking to take the CTA Red Line home from the games this week won’t have to pay thanks to the Molson Coors’ Vizzy Hard Seltzer Free Rides program.

Those who are attending Tuesday’s game can redeem a free “Crosstown Series Digital Collectible” from Candy Digital.