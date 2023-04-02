CHICAGO — For the first time in 2023, fans of the White Sox will get to see their team in action on the south side on Monday.

After opening the season with four games in Houston, the club is returning to Chicago to begin their home schedule on Monday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants.

Here are a few things to know about the White Sox home opener on Monday.

Weather forces a change

About 24 hours before the game against San Francisco, mother nature has forced the timeline to move up a bit.

With stormy conditions predicted for the late afternoon and early evening on Monday, the White Sox moved the start time for the home opener from 3:10 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. to have the best chance to get the game in before rain arrives.

Before that, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s with mostly cloudy skies.

A recent trend continues for starting home season

One thing that hasn’t changed for the White Sox the majority of the last decade is the team starting off their home schedule after beginning their season on the road.

Over the last ten seasons, from 2014 through 2023, the club has started their campaign away from Guaranteed Rate Field seven times, including the last three seasons. They’ve opened up a season in Chicago in 2014, 2017, and the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Over the last ten years, the White Sox are 4-6 in home openers but have won three of their last four in 2019 (Mariners), 2021 (Royals) and 2022 (Mariners).

Grammy winner highlights pregame ceremonies

Jon Secada, a two-time Grammy Award and 2017 Latin Grammy Award winner, will sing the National Anthem ahead of the White Sox-Giants game on Monday.

The pregram flyover will be conducted by a pair of United States Navy P-8A Poseidon Aircrafts with 2005 World Series champion A.J. Pierzynski throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Keeping with recent tradition, manager Pedro Grifol and the players will be driven around the field in Ford Broncos and Mustangs as part of their traditional home opener introductions.

Coming home even

The White Sox are starting off their home season after splitting their first series of the 2023 season with the reigning World Series champion Astros.

Led by Dylan Cease’s strong start and a go-ahead ninth inning double by Andrew Vaughn, the White Sox beat Houston 3-2 at Minute Maid Park on Thursday on Opening Day. After losses on Friday and Saturday, the visitors salvaged the split with a 6-3 victory over the Astros on Sunday.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada had a strong opening series, hitting .444 with three doubles, two homers, and four RBI.

Michael Kopech will get the start for the White Sox on Monday against the Giants as he begins his fourth season at the MLB level with the club.