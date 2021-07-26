WEEKEND’S BEST: ‘Hawk’ Harrelson gets his Hall of Fame moment

CHICAGO – It was supposed to happen a year early, but like most things in 2020, the ceremony was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But a year later, “Hawk” Harrelson finally got his Hall of Fame moment in Cooperstown.

Held at the Alice Busch Opera Theater in the city, the longtime White Sox announcer was honored for his 2020 Ford C. Frick Award at a ceremony on Sunday. It wasn’t like past years where he would receive the honor in front of thousands of fans still thanks to the pandemic, but a number of friends and family were in attendance.

That included White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, former broadcast partner Darrin Jackson, and team senior director of broadcasting Bob Grim. He was enshrined along with the 2021 Frick Award winner Al Michaels at Sunday’s ceremony.



Harrelson, who retired following the 2018 season, spent 43 years as a broadcaster in the Major League Baseball. The majority of those came with the White Sox, as his enthusiastic calls and raw emotion became signatures of his 34 years with the franchise.

His nearly ten-minute speech was a lot like his broadcasts with the White Sox: Full of stories from his time in the game as both a player, general manager, and broadcaster.

That moment was a part of “Weekend’s Best” from Chicago sports. For more on Harrelson, White Sox, Cubs, Blackhawks, Chicago Fire FC, Chicago Red Stars, and the Olympics, click on Larry Hawley’s report from WGN News Now.