CHICAGO — As it did a few times during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, COVID-19 has forced the postponement of a baseball game here in Chicago.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced that the White Sox game against the Guardians scheduled for 1:10 PM at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to multiple positive tests for the virus on Cleveland’s team.

The move was made to allow for further testing and contact tracing for the Guardians.

A make-up date has yet to be set for the postponement as the White Sox have had their first game called off due to the virus in 2022.

