Watch Luis Robert hit a homer while falling down at the White Sox scrimmage Saturday

CHICAGO – One of the big reasons to have optimism for the upcoming White Sox season was the development of one prospect in particular.

It was expected that Luis Robert would not only be in the starting lineup but also be able to add some power to a lineup hoping to boost the team to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

If Saturday’s scrimmage was any indication, White Sox fans could be in for a treat in 2020, even if it is just for 60 games.

Perhaps the Highlight of MLB Summer Camp Scrimmages: White Sox OF Luis Robert's falling down homer today at Guaranteed Rate Field, as captured by WGN photojournalist Clark Gray. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/C3GEa3ZBI6 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 11, 2020

While facing Carlos Rodon, Robert got a hold of a pitch as he started falling to the ground during the swing. Yet he got enough on it to carry the ball deep to left-center field and into the bleachers for the home run.

“That’s the first time something like that happened to me,” said Robert of the falling down homer through an interpreter. “I was sitting on a soft pitch and outside, and then this pitch was in, and I had to react and swing the bat and I think that was why I fell when I hit the ball.”

Captured by WGN photojournalist Clark Gray and a number of other media members, the homer quickly became a viral sensation among fans of the White Sox and baseball over social media.

“Every time that I do something that people don’t see very often I know they’re going to start talking, and there’s going to be some jokes about that. Just like today, when I got to the dugout, our hitting coach said that’s going to be on Sportscenter, ESPN. When I got to the clubhouse, I was checking my social media channels and a lot of people were talking about that, it was something that made me feel good.

“But when I do those things their not thinking about that.”

Robert will have everyone thinking about what will be in store for his rookie year over the next two months at the plate and in the outfield. Before spring training was paused, it was expected that Robert, who was signed by the team in 2017, would be the team’s starting center fielder and leadoff.

Whether that changes after a long layoff is to be seen, but Saturday gives the team more hope in the potential of their potential star.

“Under this mask, I’m smiling from ear to ear, and we are as an organization,” said White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing. “Because we’re going to have a chance to see this for a long time. He’s a special talent.”

Who created a special moment during on ordinary scrimmage on Saturday afternoon on the south side.