CHICAGO – If you had told White Sox fans what the team’s record would be in the middle of June back in early April, they would have probably been very upset.

This was a club that some thought could not only win 100 games but be a legitimate contender for a World Series championship. Those are still on the table for the White Sox as June continues on, but confidence is a bit shaken after the team’s uneven start to the season.

Injuries, underperformance, managerial decisions by Tony La Russa, along with a few unaddressed needs in the offseason have hurt the White Sox in their 27-31 start to 2022. It’s drawn the ire of White Sox fans, who had a few boos and even a few “Fire Tony” chants during two losses to the Rangers this weekend.

It’s hard to blame fans for being upset since the club is currently in third place in an American League Central division which they were expected to win, and do so handily. Right now they are trailing the first place Twins by six games and will have to battle their way back in order to reach the playoffs for a second-straight year.

Vinnie Parise of Barroom Network joined WGN News Now Sports Talk to discuss the struggles of the team so far in the 2022 season and what could be done to change their fortunes as the summer continues.

You can watch his full discussion on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley in the video above.