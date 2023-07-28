CHICAGO — The White Sox have kept a theme going with their third trade in the last 24 hours ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

That’s because they are once again sending one of their veteran pitchers to a contending team in their selloff before August 1st.

The White Sox have confirmed their deal with the Astros, sending relief pitcher Kendall Graveman to Houston for catcher Korey Lee.

The White Sox are dealing reliever Kendall Graveman to the Astros in exchange for catcher Korey Lee.

Graveman arrived with the White Sox in 2022 from the Astros, where he pitched for one season, and returns with one more year of club control.

This is the third trade for the club since late Wednesday night, all of them involving pitchers. Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were traded to the Angels after a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday for minor league prospects Edgar Quero (No. 2 in Angels system per MLB.com) and Ky Bush (No. 3 in Angels’ system per MLB.com)

On Friday, per numerous reports, the club also traded pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Dodgers for minor league pitcher Nick Nastrini (9th-rated prospect in the Dodgers system by MLB.com) and Jordan Leasure along with former White Sox outfielder Trayce Thompson.

Graveman signed a three-year contract with the White Sox in the 2022 offseason as an addition to the club’s bullpen as they looked to build on their American League Central division championship in 2021.

In 110 games over a year-and-a-half in Chicago, Graveman had a 3.30 ERA with 14 saves, 35 holds, with 108 strikeouts compared to 46 walks. In 2023, he had a 3.48 ERA in 44 innings over 45 games with eight saves in 12 attempts with eight holds.