GLENDALE, AZ – While some would have liked to have seen the team add more major players to a few positions through free agency or trades at a few positions – like right field and second base – there’s no doubt they’ve done what they can to bolster the bullpen.

Already a unit with proven pitchers like Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, and Aaron Bummer to name a few, the team went out and got Kendall Graveman before the lockout to bolster the middle relief. Then after the work stoppage ended, they went out and signed veteran Joe Kelly after the lockout.

He’s coming off two strong seasons with the Dodgers that have added to his ten-year career in which he’s won a pair of World Series titles with a number of playoff appearances.

Kelly signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the White Sox in hopes of adding another title to his resume, and it’s safe to say he’s got faith this group can do just that.

“This team is right there,” said Kelly from spring training in Glendale this week. “I was able to be lucky enough to be on some great teams and win it twice, this is going to be one helluva team.”

That’s why he made the decision to sign the two-year deal in Chicago and pitch for Tony La Russa, whom he crossed paths with during his time with the Cardinals and Red Sox.

While complimentary of the entire team, Kelly reserved his highest praise for the bullpen, whom he ranks up there with any that he’s had in Major League Baseball in St. Louis, Boston, or Los Angeles. The reliever has been in the playoffs eight times including the last six seasons, pitching in the World Series for the Cardinals in 2013, the Red Sox in 2018, and the Dodgers in 2020 – winning titles in the last two.

Based on what he sees from arms in this pitching staff in Glendale, Kelly believes this White Sox can rival any of the groups he pitched with in the past.

“The bullpen before any of those World Series championship teams that I was a part of, the bullpen wasn’t at this point at it is now in spring training, from the young guys to the veterans,” said Kelly. “Obviously the starters, you’ve got a former Cy Young, you’ve got Lucas (Giolito), you’ve got Lance, who’s won and is a bulldog.”

In 2022, Kelly will add to that staff as he comes to Chicago after registering a 2.86 ERA in 48 games for the Dodgers last season. In his ten seasons, Kelly has a 3.83 ERA in 365 appearances with 619 strikeouts compared to 298 walks, and has confidence in what the White Sox can do the next six months if the team plays to their potential.

“Everyone stays healthy and performs how they’re supposed to perform, I think we’re the best team in the AL, and whoever matches up and comes out of the NL, it will be a fun run,” said Kelly. “That’s all you can ask for is to get the World Series.”

Kelly can certainly be a player that helps them get there in 2022.