Unlike the past, the White Sox 2021 trade deadline moves were all about the present

CHICAGO – Friday was a moment that Rick Hahn might have envisioned when he first began the building of the current White Sox team in December of 2016.

More specifically, it was the final deal he made before the 2021 trade deadline with the crosstown Cubs.

Craig Kimbrel, who Hahn admitted was trade target for the club over the last month, was going to require a steep price: Second baseman Nick Madrigal and pitcher Codi Heuer. Both were part of the equation for the White Sox on the field now, but the Cubs closer’s potential was too much to pass up.

For the first time in five years for Hahn, it was all about now.

“We made a conscious decision to prioritize today over the distant future,” said Hahn to reporters on Friday.

He did that by pulling the trigger on the Kimbrel deal despite sending two promising players to the north side. It was also on his mind the day before when he got reliever Ryan Tepera for the Cubs and second baseman Cesar Hernandez from the Indians.

All three will be critical to helping the White Sox chase their second-straight playoff berth, their first American League Central division title since 2008, and their first World Series championship in 16 years.

“There was going to be a point in this rebuilding process, which we talked about from the start, when we have the opportunity to win and we had to respect those opportunities and we had to do everything in our power as a front office to maximize those opportunities.”

Now would be the time as the White Sox enter their three-game series at home this weekend with second place Cleveland, who is currently eight games back of Tony La Russa’s team in the standings. A postseason berth gets more likely by the week, as the club has fought off a number of injuries to remain near the top of the American League and give them an opportunity to be buyers at the trade deadline.

All of those factors, according to Hahn, have brought new energy to the club looking for big things this summer and fall.

“Walking through the clubhouse, players and staff have what seems to be an added spring in their step and an added energy,” said Hahn of the White Sox after the deadline. “This is a team that has accomplished a great deal despite the adversities that they’ve faced over the course of the season, and as we start to see some of our injured players return, the fact that we were able to add and address what we felt were the potential needs as we headed down the stretch and into October was of the utmost importance to us.

“The vibe in there is extremely positive and excited about what lies ahead hopefully for the next three months.”

Where the focus, at last, will all be on the now.