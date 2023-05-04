CHICAGO – It took well over a month, but the White Sox finally have an important first in the 2023 season.

It may seem simple, but after a terrible start, it actually means something if the team hopes to claw their way back into the standings.

A 6-4 victory over the Twins on Wednesday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field has given the White Sox their first series win of the 2023 season. A victory on Monday to start the three-game series with Minnesota guarantees them that no matter what happens in the finale on Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This comes after the team split their opening four-game series with the Astros in Houston before losing their next eight-straight. Included in that was a ten-game losing streak that was part of a miserable 7-20 April that has Pedro Grifol’s team already rushing to make up lost ground in the standings.

This week has helped after the team pulled a rather stunning 9th inning comeback to beat the Rays on Sunday to prevent a four-game sweep at the hands of the MLB leaders. On Tuesday, Anderw Benintendi’s walk-off single in the 10th gave the White Sox a second-straight win for the first time this season.

Tuesday was more of a back-and-forth affair with team getting out to a 3-0 lead on a Luis Robert Jr. three-run homer in the first. Minnesota would rally against Dylan Cease to grab the lead by the fourth inning but it wouldn’t last.

Tim Anderson’s RBI in the bottom half of the inning tied it then Eloy Jimenez’s hit in the seventh put the White Sox ahead to stay. A ground out RBI by Elvis Andrus added insurance for reliever Keynan Middleton, who struck out three in the ninth for his first save of the season.

It certainly doesn’t erase a bad start, but at least the team has one series win in 2023 to try to build off as they look to climb back into the AL Central race.