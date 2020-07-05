Two White Sox players test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 03: Members of the Chicago White Sox participate in the first season workout at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As summer camps open for Major League Baseball teams, players are gathering as groups for the first time since the season was suspended on March 12th.

The arrival of players back into their home cities included testing for COVID-19, which the league said came back with 38 positive tests of players & staff on Friday out of 3,185.

Two days later, the White Sox announced that they had a pair of cases of their own as the team arrives for workouts at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The #WhiteSox today issued the following COVID-19 testing update: pic.twitter.com/daA6wT80w5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 5, 2020

On Sunday morning, the team announced that two of their players have tested positive for COVID-19. They’re not being identified, per their request for privacy, but both were asymptomatic and have been isolated in Chicago.

In order to return to the field, they must register consecutive negative tests for COVID-19 and other protocols set by the club.

These are the first known positive tests for the club since the pandemic began.