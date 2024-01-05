CHICAGO — The coals in the Major League Baseball hot stove are hot, especially when it comes to the possibility of the Chicago White Sox moving their staff ace, Dylan Cease.

Two teams — The New York Mets and New York Yankees — are the latest franchises to join the fray in the race to acquire who many believe to be the best starting pitcher left on the market — free agency, trade, or otherwise — according to some of MLB’s leading insiders.

Just before noon Friday, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman said the Mets are among teams who have continued to check on Cease as they monitor other free agents to fill out their pitching rotation for the upcoming MLB season. Sherman listed left-handers Shota Imanaga, Sean Manaea and Hyun-Jin Ryu as other pitchers the Mets are also keeping tabs on.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said Thursday that the White Sox are weighing offers for Cease, and the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles are among teams who have expressed “sincere” interest. Rosenthal said while the actual list of suitors trying to court Cease is not known, other teams seriously interested include the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox.

Wednesday, MASN Sports’ Roch Kubatko said the Orioles were still in search of adding a top half of the rotation starting pitcher, which included remaining engaged in trade talks with Chicago over Cease.

In total, at least seven teams have been tied to possibly trading for Cease at the writing of this article.

The Atlanta Braves were also considered contenders to land Cease, but after trading for Chris Sale and signing him to an extension Thursday, the Braves look less likely to continue their pursuit of Cease, who played high school baseball in their backyard.

With so many teams circling the South Siders for Cease, the price to acquire the White Sox’s star pitcher remains steep.

Sherman said the asking price he is seeing from Chicago is three premium prospects, while others have said the White Sox are seeking two top 100 prospects in MLB, in addition to another two prospects in an organization’s top 20 list.

As their roster stands right now, Chicago has plenty more bats than arms on staff, so it would make sense that their desired haul in return for Cease would be heavy on pitching talent.

Of teams already mentioned, the Dodgers are the team best positioned based on farm system to make an offer along those lines.

Yes, Los Angeles has already assembled MLB’s version of Marvel’s Avengers after signing Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and trading for Tyler Glasnow this offseason.

But as the saying goes, you can never have enough pitching in baseball, so why not send it?

The Dodgers could offer the White Sox two MLB top 100 pitching prospects in right handers Nick Frasso (No. 65) and Gavin Stone (No. 79), on top of including right hander Kyle Hurt (LA’s No. 11 prospect) and outfielder Jose Ramos (LA’s No. 19 prospect).

Alternatively, among teams not mentioned already but familiar to Chicago sports faithful, the Cubs could be another team that swoops in to make an offer along the same lines as Los Angeles.

The North Siders have been rather quiet — having committed $0 toward major league contracts this offseason, as of the writing of this article — but their team needs remain the same.

The Cubs let top of the rotation starter Marcus Stroman walk in free agency, meaning the team should be in pursuit of bringing back Stroman, or going after another quality starting pitcher via free agency or trade.

They also possess two pitching prospects in MLB’s top 100 — righties Cade Horton (No. 29) and Ben Brown (No. 86) — and have plenty of supplemental talent in their farm system to entice the team who plays ball an 11 mile drive south of Wrigley Field.

I doubt the North Siders would consider including left-hander Jordan Wicks in a deal for Cease after he shined in his call-up to the big leagues last September, but the Cubs could offer one of Horton and Brown (or both), and then consider the addition of prospects like left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris (Cubs No. 8 prospect), right-handed pitcher Michael Arias (Cubs No. 12 prospect) or an outfielder like Brennan Davis (Cubs No. 19 prospect).

Cease is two years removed from an American League Cy Young runner-up campaign where he went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA in 32 starts where he struck out 227 batters in 184 innings pitched.

His numbers took a dive last season as the White Sox toiled away in the basement of the AL Central for most of the year. Cease finished the 2023 campaign with a 7-9 record on the mound to go with a 4.58 ERA in 33 starts, but he still managed to strike out 214 batters and lead MLB in “swords,” a statistic created by Pitching Ninja Rob Friedman and certified by Baseball Savant as an official statistic (Cease also wrote a poem to commemorate the achievement).

What makes Cease such a highly-desired starting pitcher — besides the second place Cy Young finish and having some of the best swing-and-miss stuff in the game — is that there are still two years left of team control on his contract as he heads into his age-28 season, and those two years will only cost a team $25 million in total.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report sometime between Feb 13-15. Until then, The Chicago White Sox have about another five-and-a-half weeks to figure out a trade for their star pitcher, Dylan Cease.