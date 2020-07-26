Twins’ blowout win ends a roller coaster first weekend for the White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 26: Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins is congratulated by Aaron Whitefield #58 after hitting a three run home run in the 8th inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 26, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Emotions were going to run high as this team took the field for the first time in 2020 since so much was expected out of this group right from the very start.

Those feelings for the White Sox and their fans were tested quite a bit during their first three games of the season against AL Central rival Minnesota. There was bad, then good, then bad again on a warm Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

This roller coaster of a weekend for Rick Renteria’s team would end up with more lows than highs, especially in the series finale, where the White Sox had a forgettable afternoon in a 14-2 loss to the Twins.

Both Reynaldo Lopez and Eloy Jimenez left the game in the first inning with injuries, the pitchers couldn’t slow down the Minnesota offense, and the White Sox hitters couldn’t keep up despite a first for a major prospect.

In the end, a series in which the winning team scored double digits in runs in each game ends with the White Sox on the short end of two-of-three contests.

In pain as he pitched early, Lopez allowed three hits and four runs in 2/3 of an inning. Jake Cave’s Grand Slam not only chased him from the game but also Jimenez, who collided with the left field wall going for the ball and was removed.

Gio Gonzales, who relieved Lopez, didn’t do much better, allowing five runs in the second inning and six total in his 3 2/3 of work. All in all, the Twins had four homers and 13 hits against White Sox pitching, similar to their outburst on Friday when they had ten runs in a win.

Luis has liftoff!



Career home run no. 1 for La Pantera! pic.twitter.com/gYwzba4jQe — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 26, 2020

Luis Robert provided the lone highlight of the day for the White Sox as he smacked the first homer of his major league career to center in the fifth inning. It was the fourth hit of his first series in the majors, and perhaps the best part of the first weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field.