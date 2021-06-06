Tony La Russa gets 2,764th win, passes John McGraw for 2nd place

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, left, celebrates with Adam Engel after the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Tony La Russa is second on the managerial career wins list with 2, 764. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa moved past John McGraw into sole possession of second on baseball’s career manager wins list, directing the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

It was win No. 2,764 for La Russa, who was hired by Chicago in October for his first managerial job since he led St. Louis to the World Series championship in 2011. It has been a bit of a bumpy ride so far, but the 76-year-old Hall of Famer has the White Sox on top of the AL Central.

Second on the list is almost assuredly the highest finish for La Russa, who also began his managerial career with the White Sox in 1979. The top spot belongs to Connie Mack with 3,731 victories.

La Russa watched as Chicago won for the 10th time in 14 games. Dylan Cease (4-2) struck out 10 in seven sparkling innings, Liam Hendriks worked the ninth for his 15th save and Tim Anderson had two hits and two RBIs.

José Ureña (2-5) allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.