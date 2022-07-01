CHICAGO – A year ago, they were just starting to take control of a division they would win about 2 1/2 months later.

After a 13-3 victory over the Twins on June 30th, the White Sox entered July up by four games in the American League Central division. They would then get two wins to start the month to push the lead to six games, and from there they would pull away for their first division championship since the 2008 season.

Oh, how things have changed a year later.

With a loss in their final game of June to the Angels on Wednesday, the White Sox enter July of 2022 trailing Minnesota by 5 1/2 games in the standings. It’s a major surprise considering the club was expected to have another runaway division championship along with a franchise first third-straight appearance in the American League playoffs.

Those are certainly on the table as the White Sox begin a three-game interleague series with the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco. At 35-39, they’d have to go 58-30 to match their record from last season when they went 93-69 and coasted to an AL Central title.

The White Sox may not need to get to that record to make it back to the postseason since the leaders of the division, the Twins, currently have the fewest amount of wins among the division leaders (43). Plus there is an extra Wild Card team added for the 2022 playoffs for each league.

But should the club make the postseason, it would be the farthest back they’ve come in the standings at the start of July to make the postseason.

In 1906, the White Sox were behind by four games in the division entering the month of July but would rally to finish 93-58-3. They did mainly because of a 21-4 August that included a 19-game winning streak which helped them capture their first American League pennant.

The White Sox would go on to pull off a stunning upset of the 116-win Cubs in the first and so far only all-Chicago World Series in six games for the franchise’s first championship.

Here is where other White Sox playoff teams have stood going into the month of July.

1906 – Behind 4 Games

1917 – Up 1 1/2 Games

1919 – Behind 2 1/2 Games

1959 – Behind 2 Games

1983 – Behind 2 Games

1993 – Up 1 1/2 Games

2000 – Up 9 1/2 Games

2005 – Up 10 1/2 Games

2008 – Tied For First Place

2021 – Up 4 Games