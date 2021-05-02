Tim Anderson’s grand slam sparks the White Sox to a win over Cleveland

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 01: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox hits a grand slam during the second inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Fooling him twice wasn’t going to happen on Saturday. Tim Anderson made 100 percent sure of that over the course of an inning.

After being struck out by Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie to leadoff the first inning on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the shortstop made the necessary adjustment when he saw him in the second.

In the process, he produced a moment that would help win a game for the White Sox.

You love to see it! pic.twitter.com/9RdzktyZDg — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 1, 2021

With the bases loaded, Anderson took McKenzie’s pitch, taking his fourth pitch over the wall in right field for the grand slam that put his team ahead to stay.

It was the defining hit in a 7-3 White Sox victory that puts the team four games over .500 on the season, and it happened thanks to something that caught the shortstop off guard in that first inning strikeout.

“The first at-bat he put me away with heaters. I kinda wasn’t expect him to give me heaters after heaters,” said Anderson, who saw five fastballs in six pitches in the first inning. “That next at-bat, I made sure I was on top of that heater and I didn’t miss.”

He took that third fastball he saw out of the park for his second-career grand slam that put the White Sox up 5-0. Leury Garcia had the walk earlier in the second that gave the team their initial lead and his two-run double in the fourth completed their scoring for the day.

In his first start since coming off the IL, Lance Lynn worked into the fith, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts compared to two weeks. The bullpen was more impressive, as Michael Kopech (3 innings, 3 strikeouts) and Aaron Bummer (1 inning, 2 strikeouts) yielded only one hit and no walks to finish the effort.

But the catalyst was that second-inning grand slam by Anderson that gave the White Sox the lead for good.

“That was a huge hit to kinda give us some room in the ballgame and also to take a little out of their chest as well,” said Anderson of the major hit that came thanks to a minor adjustment a second time around against McKenzie.