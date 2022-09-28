MINNESOTA – When he had to have surgery on his left hand in early August, there was hope that the White Sox All-Star shortstop would be able to return to the team in time to aid their late push for a second-straight American League Central division championship.

But with the team mathematically eliminated from the division race by the Guardians and ready to have the same happen in the AL Wild Card race, Tim Anderson won’t return to the lineup in 2022.

Before the White Sox 4-0 loss to the Twins in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, the team announced that the shortstop will be shut down for the rest of the season to fully heal from the surgery.

Anderson had the procedure on his left hand to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger on August 11th and was working his way back into the lineup. Per the original six-week deadline, the shortstop was scheduled to return during the White Sox last homestand, but he continued to do rehab work as it went on.

As the team started a road trip in Minnesota, the decision was made not to bring him back for the team’s final nine games of the season.

Dealing with this injury along with a hamstring ailment in May and June, Anderson was limited to 79 games in 2022, the lowest full season total of his career. He had a slash line of .301/.339/.305 with 13 doubles, six homers, and 25 RBI.

For the first time in his career, Anderson was named an American League All-Star starter for the game in Los Angeles on July 19th.

Meanwhile, his teammates continue to stumble towards the end of the season as the White Sox dropped their seventh-straight game on Tuesday evening at Target Field. They managed just two hits while Lance Lynn gave up four runs over five innings in the defeat as they now fall to 76-78 on the season.

Minnesota now is just a game back of the White Sox for second in the AL Central as a difficult finish to 2022 continues without their All-Star shortstop.