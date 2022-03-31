CHICAGO – He won’t be able to take the field for the White Sox at Comerica Park to open the 2022 season due to something that supposedly happened in Detroit late in 2021.

Shortstop Tim Anderson confirmed on Twitter on Thursday that he’s received a two-game suspension and a $10,000 fine after it was ruled that he made contact with umpire Tim Timmons in a ninth inning benches-clearing dust-up against the Tigers on September 27th.

This was actually a game less than the initial three-game suspension that was handed down late in the regular season of 2021. Anderson appealed that ruling and received the news of the league’s ruling this week.

Anderson would be eligible to return to the White Sox for their series finale against the Tigers on Sunday, April 10th, and would be available for the team’s home opener against the Mariners on Tuesday, April 12th.

One of the more dynamic players in Major League Baseball, Anderson is entering his seventh season in Major League Baseball, all of which have been spent with the White Sox. In 2021, the shortstop made his first All-Star Game appearance and hit .309/.338/.469 with 17 homers and 61 RBI in 123 games.

On August 12th, Anderson delivered arguably the moment of the season and the MLB season at the Field of Dreams Game, when he hit a walk-off two-run homer in a 9-8 win over the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa.

The 2019 American League batting champion has a career slash line of .286/.314/.448 with 91 homers and 288 RBI.