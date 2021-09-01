Tim Anderson places on the 10-day IL in a flurry of White Sox moves as September begins

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 25: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox takes batting practice before playing the Toronto Blue Jays during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on August 25, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Over the past few weeks, he’s been dealing with some issues with his left hamstring, and now the White Sox are going to let Tim Anderson rest it up as the team approaches a playoff berth.

Prior to tonight’s series finale vs. Pittsburgh, the #WhiteSox made the following six roster moves: pic.twitter.com/sDym2dVOxU — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 1, 2021

The 2021 All-Star will be on the ten-day injured list retroactive to August 29th as he continues to deal with the leg injury. He was held out of Tuesday’s win over the Pirates due to the hamstring and becomes the second major contributor to hit the IL for the White Sox in as many days.

Pitcher Lance Lynn went on the list due to right knee inflammation before the game against Pittsburgh, but will likely only cost him one start. Fellow starter Lucas Giolito left Tuesday’s contest with his own hamstring injury, but it’s not been determined yet if he’ll miss time.

This was part of a flurry of moves for the White Sox as the month of September beings, as outfielder Billy Hamilton returns to the team from the IL for the first time since late July. Outfielder Gavin Sheets along with pitcher Matt Foster were brought back while infielder Romy Gonzalez was called up for the first time in his career after hitting .344 with three homers and ten RBI in nine games in Charlotte.

Jake Lamb, who filled in for a number of injured players throughout the 2021 season after joining the club late in spring training, was designated for assignment. In 43 games, he hit .212/.321/.389 with six homers and 13 RBI.

RHP Carl Edwards Jr. has been signed by the @whitesox and assigned to the Knights today. González, Sheets & Foster promoted!



Check out all six of today's roster moves 👇https://t.co/lkY56QoHxR — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 1, 2021

After those announcements came new from Charlotte that the White Sox had signed reliever Carl Edwards Jr. and assigned him to the Triple-A club. A former reliever for the Cubs from 2015-2019, Edwards has been with the Padres, Mariners, Braves, and Blue Jays organizations the last two years.