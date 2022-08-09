KANSAS CITY – It looks like the White Sox won’t have their All-Star shortstop for a good portion of their stretch run of the 2022 season.

Per a report from Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports, Tim Anderson will be out for 4-to-6 weeks with torn ligaments in his left hand, which could require surgery. The club has yet to confirm the extent of the injury.

Manager Tony La Russa told reporters before the start of the team’s doubleheader with the Royals in Kansas City Tuesday that Anderson did return to Chicago for an examination on the hand after hurting it in his final at-bat on Saturday against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The shortstop was out for Sunday’s series finale in Texas and would have missed the first game of the doubleheader on Tuesday due to an MLB suspension.

In his seventh season with the White Sox, Anderson has made the All-Star Game the last two seasons, hitting .301/.331/.395 with 13 doubles, six homers, and 25 RBI in 2022. The month of August has been difficult for the shortstop at the plate as he’s gone just 5-for-27 (.185) with seven strikeouts.

During July, Anderson’s average dipped as well, as he batted just .257 after ending the month of June with a .340 average.

This comes at a critical time for the White Sox as they continue to chase a playoff spot for a third-straight season. Before their doubleheader against the Royals on Tuesday, the team is currently third in the American League Central division, sitting two games behind the Twins for first place and a game behind the Guardians for second with 54 games to play.

Currently, the team is 2 1/2 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot.