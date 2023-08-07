CHICAGO — Major League Baseball has decided on the discipline for a fight that took place between White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, and Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez on Saturday.

Major League Baseball has handed out discipline for the White Sox-Guardians fight during the game on Saturday, including:

Tim Anderson – 6 Games, Fine

Jose Ramirez – 3 Games, Fine

More suspensions below.

The league announced that Anderson will be suspended six games along with given an undisclosed fine for his role in the fight. Ramirez also got a fine but he’s only suspended for three games.

Both will appeal their suspensions with the MLB.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were suspended for a game and given an undisclosed fine. Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase got the same punishment – a one-game suspension with an undisclosed fine.

All three will serve their suspensions on Monday.

Along with those, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians outfielder Gabriel Arias were given a fine.

The fight took place during the sixth inning of Saturday’s game at Progressive Field after Ramirez slid into second where Anderson fielded the ball and attempted to make the tag. Each took exception with the other and began to jaw back and forth before eventually getting in a fighting stance.

Eventually, Ramirez knocked Andreson to the ground as the benches cleared. Neither player was injured, though Anderson didn’t play on Sunday since he had a previously scheduled day off.

