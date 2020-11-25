Tim Anderson & Jon Lester give back ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO – They’ve been involved in the community at other times in this trying year of 2020, and ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Tim Anderson and Jon Lester are giving back once again.

The White Sox shortstop, as part of his work with his “League of Leaders” foundation, handed out 205 turkeys to residents in his homestate of Alabama this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Meanwhile Lester was helping frontline medical workers as they continue to help patients dealing with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

He gave 400 members of Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Lakeview and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn meals ahead of the holiday.