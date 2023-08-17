NEW YORK — Nearly two weeks after his fight in a game against the Guardians in Cleveland, Tim Anderson found out the verdict on his appeal of a lengthy suspension.

In the end, he got a minor reduction.

On Thursday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced that Anderson’s suspension has been reduced one game, and he will now have to sit out five games after throwing punches with Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez at Progressive Field on August 5.

It’s unknown if the fine he received in the fight was either reduced or rescinded.

Anderson will begin serving the suspension on Friday when the White Sox travel to Colorado to face the Rockies for a three-game series. The shortstop would be scheduled to return to the team on Wednesday for the third and final game of a series with the Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The much-replayed fight was not the best of moments for Anderson in what has been a difficult season for the two-time All-Star. After each took offense to the other when Ramirez slid into second where Anderson put the tag on him, the pair immediately squared up to fight.

After a few punches were thrown, Anderson was knocked to the ground by a punch from Ramirez.

A .300 hitter the last four seasons, the shortstop is hitting .238 this season with 12 doubles, a triple and a home run with 25 RBI in 92 games. Anderson is not alone in his struggles as many on the White Sox have endured down years as the club sits at 48-73 on the season.