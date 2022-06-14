CHICAGO – There have been major injury losses all season for the White Sox, but the one suffered by their All-Star shortstop on May 29th might have been the most crushing.

Tim Anderson suffered a groin strain fielding a ball in the fifth inning against the Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field that day and went on the IL soon after. Gone was one of the team’s most consistent hitters when they were struggling to produce runs.

But the road for Anderson to return to the club starts on Tuesday.

The White Sox Triple-A club in Charlotte announced that the shortstop will begin his rehab assignment with the Knights on Tuesday. It’s expected that Anderson will take the field tonight as the team plays at home against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Truist Field, the first of a six-game homestand for the club.

After his injury on May 29th, the White Sox had hoped that Anderson would return in about three weeks, and the timing of this rehab could indicate he’s close to that timetable.

Anderson was in the midst of another successful season at the plate when he was hurt, hitting .356/.393/.503 with nine doubles, five homers, and 19 RBI in 40 games this season. May was a particularly good month for the shortstop as he hit .385 with four doubles, two homers, and 12 RBI.

This news comes as Lance Lynn made his return to the White Sox on Monday night in a win over the Tigers at Comerica Park. Currently Anderson is on the IL with teammates Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal, Joe Kelly, Aaron Bummer, and Vince Velasquez.