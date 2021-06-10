White Sox put second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 60-day IL

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 09: Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago White Sox is helped off the field after suffering an injury in the 7th inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Injuries to young players have been one of the unfortunate storylines of an otherwise successful 2021 White Sox season.

Over the last 24 hours, another chapter was added, this time concerning their second baseman.

Before their game with the Blue Jays on Thursday, the White Sox announced that Nick Madrigal has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a proximal tear of his right hamstring.

The second-year player suffered the injury running to beat out a throw to first in the seventh inning of a 6-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday evening.

This is the third major injury to one of the White Sox talented young players this season. Eloy Jimenez had surgery on a ruptured left pectoral tendon suffered in a spring training game in March which will keep him out till at least August.

On May 2nd, outfielder Luis Robert suffered a Grade 3 strain of his hip flexor that keeps him out of the lineup for 3-to-4 months.

A first round pick in 2018 (4th overall), Madrigal was hitting .305/.349/.425 with ten doubles, four triples, a pair of homers along with 21 RBI in 54 games in 2021.