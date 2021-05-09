The White Sox offense shines again to sweep the Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO – MAY 09: Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes (73) hits an RBI double during a Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals on May 09, 2021, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Mo. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images),

KANSAS CITY – This time, they decided to wait just a little bit longer to put themselves in the lead, but it didn’t change the results at all.

For a second-straight game the White Sox offense put on a show in Kansas City, allowing them to bring out the brooms on their division rivals.

Down by a run after one inning, the White Sox struck for five runs in the next two innings and never looked back in a 9-3 win over the Royals. It came one day after the team had eight runs in the first frame in an eventual 9-1 victory and helped Tony La Russa’s club to their second three-game sweep of 2021.

Both Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu finished with three RBI on the day, with Mercedes getting the Whtie Sox on the board in the second with a run-scoring triple. Leury Garcia’s sacrifice fly & Danny Mendick’s RBI single had the White Sox up 3-1 after that frame.

Mercedes would bust the game open with a double that brought home two runs in the fifth.

Abreu would get on the board in the later innings after Garcia’s RBI single in the sixth put the White Sox up 6-1. The first baseman’s two-RBI single in the seven was followed by an RBI double in the ninth that finished the scoring.

It marks the fourth time in the last nine games which the White Sox have scored nine or more runs, coming in a stretch where the team has gone 6-3 and remains in first place in the AL Central. At 19-13, they currently lead the Indians by a game.

That was enough for starter Lucas Giolito, who shook off a bad first inning to work through five, allowing just that one run with four hits, striking out two compared to two walks.