The White Sox game in Cleveland on Wednesday has been postponed due to rain

White Sox

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The White Sox game with the Indians on Wednesday, June 2nd has been postponed.

CLEVELAND – After losing their last two games of the series, the White Sox were hoping for the chance to split their series with the division-rival Indians this afternoon.

But mother nature won’t let them have that chance.

The team’s game against the Indians scheduled for 12:10 PM CST at Progressive Field has been postponed, ending the series a game early.

This contest will be made up as a split doubleheader in Cleveland on September 23rd, with Game 1 being played at 12:10 PM and the second at the orginal time of 5:10 PM. Like other doubleheaders in 2021, these will be a pair of seven-inning games.

Having Wednesday’s game rained out denies the White Sox a chance to even the originally scheduled four-game series between the top two teams in the AL Central. After winning Game 1 of a doubleheader on Monday, the White Sox dropped the second game that day and then a 6-5 decision to Cleveland on Tuesday.

Thanks to that, the White Sox lead in the division has been cut to 2 1/2 games as they return to Guaranteed Rate Field to face the Tigers on Thursday to begin a four-game series. Tony La Russa’s club won’t face the Indians again until they play a three-game series in Chicago starting on Friday, July 30th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News