The White Sox game in Cleveland on Wednesday has been postponed due to rain

The White Sox game with the Indians on Wednesday, June 2nd has been postponed.

CLEVELAND – After losing their last two games of the series, the White Sox were hoping for the chance to split their series with the division-rival Indians this afternoon.

But mother nature won’t let them have that chance.

Today’s game at Cleveland has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as a split doubleheader on September 23.



– Game 1 will be the rescheduled game from today, starting at 12:10 PM CT

– Game 2 will be the originally scheduled game, which will remain at 5:10 PM CT — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 2, 2021

The team’s game against the Indians scheduled for 12:10 PM CST at Progressive Field has been postponed, ending the series a game early.

This contest will be made up as a split doubleheader in Cleveland on September 23rd, with Game 1 being played at 12:10 PM and the second at the orginal time of 5:10 PM. Like other doubleheaders in 2021, these will be a pair of seven-inning games.

Having Wednesday’s game rained out denies the White Sox a chance to even the originally scheduled four-game series between the top two teams in the AL Central. After winning Game 1 of a doubleheader on Monday, the White Sox dropped the second game that day and then a 6-5 decision to Cleveland on Tuesday.

Thanks to that, the White Sox lead in the division has been cut to 2 1/2 games as they return to Guaranteed Rate Field to face the Tigers on Thursday to begin a four-game series. Tony La Russa’s club won’t face the Indians again until they play a three-game series in Chicago starting on Friday, July 30th.