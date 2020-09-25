The White Sox 2021 fan convention has been canceled

Chicago White Sox players Dallas Keuchel and Yoan Moncada high-five fans on opening day of SoxFest at McCormick Place West in Chicago on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing across the country, events that are scheduled for early 2021 are starting to be impacted.

That includes a popular event for White Sox fans in the early part of the winter.

On the team’s website on Friday, the team officially announced that the annual fan convention that was scheduled for January 22nd and 23rd has been canceled due to the pandemic.

“Each season, the entire organization looks forward to bringing our team and fans together at our annual fan fest in celebration of a new season of White Sox baseball,” said the team in a statement placed on their website. “We are grateful for the unwavering support from our fans and partners, and are disappointed we cannot offer the same SoxFest experience as we have in the past.”

On their site, the White Sox said they are developing plans for virtual programming to take the place of the normal fan activities that take place at the two-day event.