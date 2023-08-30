BALTIMORE — It was an interesting day on the waiver wire for all of Major League Baseball, especially for the White Sox.

It concerned a pitcher currently on the roster and two others that were traded away before the deadline.

The first concerns the team’s best starter at the moment and arguably their most consistent this year – Mike Clevinger.

Per multiple reports, first from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the pitcher was placed on waivers ahead of the White Sox 9-3 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday evening.

This means that he’s on the waiver wire for 47 hours, with any team having the ability to claim him, with the order of selection being the reverse order of the MLB standings. If no one claims Clevinger, the White Sox could choose to keep him or release him, allowing the starter to join a contender.

In his first year with the White Sox, Clevinger is 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA with 85 strikeouts compared to 38 walks. In the month of August, he’s got a 2.70 ERA in five starts across 30 innings with 29 strikeouts compared to 12 walks.

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Perhaps bigger news came from two former members of the team, who solidified the fact that the White Sox won their biggest trade before the deadline.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, both starter Lucas Giolito and reliever Reynaldo Lopez were waived by the Angels, who have tumbled out of the playoff race in the American League since they made a number of moves before the trade deadline.

Considered the biggest part of the deal, Giolito had a 1-5 record with a 6.89 ERA in six starts with 34 strikeouts compared to 15 walks. Lopez had a 2.31 ERA in 12 outings with the Angels.