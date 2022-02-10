The late Jeremy Giambi finished his career with the White Sox

CHICAGO – Tributes from around Major League Baseball have been coming in for the late Jeremy Giambi, who died at the age of 47 on Wednesday at his parent’s home in California.

Many people remembered the player from his days with the Royals, Athletics, Phillies, and Red Sox, where he spent six major league seasons.

But Giambi’s career actually came to an end in Chicago.

After spending the 2004 season in the Dodgers’ minor league system, he signed with the White Sox on March 8, 2005. He was brought in on a minor league deal and would remain with the team for the next two months.

Serving as a left fielder and designated hitter, Giambi would appear in nine total minor league games with the White Sox organization. Five of those were played at Class AA Birmingham, where he went 3-for-11 with a double and two RBI for the Barons.

Giambi also took the field for Triple-A Charlotte for four games, but failed to get a hit in eight plate appearances.

On May 11, 2005, Giambi was released and wouldn’t play professional basketball again.

His time with the White Sox came at an unusual time for the player since he admitted to steroid use in an article in the Kansas City Star that spring.

Giambi would play in 510 major league games in his six seasons in the league, batting .263/.337/.430 with 52 homers and 209 RBI.