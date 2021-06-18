The Chicago sports weekend ahead for June 19th-20th, 2021

CHICAGO – It’s another busy summer weekend of sports in the Windy City as five professional teams will be in action.

That includes all five playing on the Juneteenth holiday on Saturday.

The Cubs will continue another full capacity series with the Marlins at Wrigley Field while the White Sox face the Astros in Houston. Sunday’s game will mark the first for Chicago starter Dallas Keuchel against his former team, whom he helped to a pair of pennants and a World Series title in 2017.

Meanwhile, both Chicago soccer teams come off of a break, including Chicago Fire FC. After the MLS international pause for Euro 2020, the club will be in Columbus to face the Crew at 6:30 PM on WGN-TV. That will feature the first game called by famed play-by-play announcer Arlo White.

After a win at home two weeks ago, the Chicago Red Stars will be back at SeatGeek Stadium to face the Washington Spirit at 7 PM.

James Wade’s Chicago Sky will be back at Wintrust Arena looking to do something that looked improbable less than two weeks ago: Even their record at .500. Winners of four-straight games, the Sky face the Sun in the second half of a back-to-back at Wintrust Arena hoping to improve to 7-7 on the season.

In Rosemont, the independent Chicago Dogs will also be in action as they host Gary for games on Saturday and Sunday at Impact Field.

Larry Hawley has more on the weekend ahead in the video above.