CHICAGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are sending $6.26 million to the White Sox along with Max Stassi, covering all of what the catcher is owed next year except for the $740,000 major league minimum salary.

Stassi was traded to the White Sox on Saturday, one day after the catcher was acquired by the Braves in a deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

Chicago will send Atlanta a player to be named or $100,000.

Stassi, 32, did not play this season. He strained his left hip in spring training, and the team said on Sept. 9 that while he was capable of resuming baseball activities, he would miss the rest of the season because of a serious family medical issue.

He is owed a $7 million salary for next season as part of a $17.5 million, three-year contract he signed with the Angels in March 2022. His deal calls for a $7.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout.

Stassi has a .212 career average with 41 homers and 128 RBIs in 10 seasons with Houston (2013-19) and the Angels (2019-23).

Atlanta acquired Stassi and infielder David Fletcher from the Angels on Friday for infielder Evan White and left-hander Tyler Thomas.

Stassi was selected by Oakland in the fourth round of the 2009 amateur draft. He was traded to the Astros in February 2013 as part of a five-player deal.