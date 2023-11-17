CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox traded relief pitcher Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves late Thursday night in exchange for a package of players that includes a former all-star pitcher and a Naperville native.

According to a press release from the team, the White Sox received 2019 all-Star pitcher Michael Soroka, along with pitchers Jared Shuster, Riley Gowens, and infielders Nicky Lopez and Braden Shewmake.

Soroka, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound left-handed pitcher, spent most of the 2023 season with the Triple A Gwinnett Stripers, going 4-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts over 17 starts. At the major league level with Atlanta in 2023, Soroka went 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA and 29 strikeouts over seven games, six of which were starts.

Soroka has gone 17-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 200 strikeouts across 44 games over parts of four seasons with the Braves, including a 13-4, 2.68 ERA campaign his rookie year in Atlanta, when he finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting and made the NL All-Star team mid-season.

Shuster also split the 2023 season between triple A Gwinnett and Atlanta. At the MLB level, he went 4-3 with a 5.81 ERA in 11 starts with the Braves, and 5-6 with a 5.58 ERA in 16 starts with the Stripers.

Lopez, a Naperville native and graduate of Naperville North High School, produced a slash line of .231/.326/.307 with eight doubles, three triples, a home run, 25 RBI’s, 26 walks and 32 runs scored over 94 games between Atlanta and the Kansas City Royals in 2023.

He opened the 2023 season in Kansas City before he was traded to the Braves on July 30 for left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn.

Notable stats for Lopez include finishing fifth in the race for the 2021 American League batting title (.300) and, according to Fangraphs, being tied for tenth in baseball with 31 outs above average since the start of the 2020 MLB season.

Shewmake spent the majority of 2023 in Triple A with Gwinnett, hitting .234 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs, 69 RBI’s and 79 runs scored. He appeared in two games for the Atlanta Braves, making his major league debut on May 5 last year against the Baltimore Orioles.

Across 346 minor league games, Shewmake has a career slash line of .250/.309/.407 with 38 home runs, 174 RBI’s and 200 runs scored.

Gowens made his professional debut in the Braves system in 2023, going 1-1 with a 1.15 ERA across 15.2 innings pitched between the Rookie League Braves and Single A Augusta.

Soroka, Shuster and Shewmake were all former first round picks of Atlanta.

Bummer went 5-5 with the White Sox last season, where he posted a 6.79 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 61 appearances and 58.1 innings pitched, his seventh year in Chicago.

After the move, the White Sox roster has increased to 40.