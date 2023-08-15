CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is back in the starting lineup after being sidelined by a sprained right pinky finger.

Robert got hurt on a slide into third base during Wednesday’s 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees. He served as a pinch runner in the 10th inning of Friday night’s 7-6 loss to Milwaukee, but Tuesday’s game at Wrigley Field against the crosstown Cubs was his first start since the injury.

The All-Star slugger said he isn’t 100 percent, but he thinks he can play.

“I said it before, my goal this year is to play as many games as I can,” Robert said through a translator. “I won’t let any minor issues or soreness or stuff keep me out of the field. I’m going to do everything in my power to play every day and have a strong finish to the season. That’s my goal, to try to be able to finish this season strong and if I have to get extra treatment before the game to be able to play, I’ll do it because that’s my goal.”