Gavin Sheets returns with power in a White Sox win over the Pirates

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 01: Gavin Sheets #32 of the Chicago White Sox hits a three run home run in the 4th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 01, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The good thing about September call-ups for a team in contention is they not only give a club a chance to give some players rest before the postseason but also gives them a chance to shine, too.

Gavin Sheets had that earlier in the 2021 season for the White Sox, playing in 29 games in June, July, and early August before getting sent back down to the minors as regulars began to return.

But now with rosters expanded after September 1, Sheets is taking advantage of his chance to show his skills to the club as they inch closer to an American League Central division title.

Gavin Sheets is wasting no time! pic.twitter.com/KzABFY0CCM — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 2, 2021

In his return to the White Sox for the first time since August 7th, Sheets belted a pair of homers in a 6-3 win over Pittsburgh to give the team a sweep of the quick interleague series.

The designated hitter for the night, Sheets got the White Sox on the board in the fourth with a three-run homer to put the team in the lead by three. When Pittsburgh pulled within two in the eighth inning, Sheets sent a 424-foot solo shot out to center to add a little bit of insurance for the victory.

It marks the first time in Sheets’ career that he’s hit either two homers or driven in four RBI in the same game.

Carlos Rodon went five innings in his second start since returning from the injured list, allowing five hits and one run while striking out five batters compared to just one walk. Liam Hendriks started work in the eighth and came up with a five-out save, his 31st of the season.

But the star was Sheets on this night at Guaranteed Rate Field as he immediately made the most of his September call-up.