Some familiar coaches, some new ones make up Tony La Russa’s 2021 White Sox staff

CHICAGO – There will be a new manager at the helm of the club in 2021, but a healthy amount of the staff from the last regime will remain.

The White Sox have made official Tony La Russa’s coaching staff for 2021. As widely reported before, Miguel Cairo is the bench coach. Boston, Menechino, Hasler, McEwing (Now 3B coach), and Menechino return from Rick Renteria’a staff. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ITo0HD6LWo — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 1, 2020

The eight-man coaching staff was officially released on Tuesday, with Miguel Cairo and Ethan Katz taking the bench and pitching coach positions, respectively. Both moves have been widely reported the last few weeks as each takes on the biggest roles in the staff.

Both are also new to the franchise along with analytics coordinator Shelley Duncan, who is the son of Dave Duncan, the longtime pitching coach under La Russa.

Cairo comes to Chicago after being an infield coordinator for the New York Yankees for the past three years. He served as a special assistant to the general manager in Cincinnati after his 17-year playing career came to an end after the 2012 season. From 2001-2003 and in 2007, Cairo played for La Russa in St. Louis.

Katz comes to the White Sox after spending the 2020 season as the assistant pitching coach for the Giants. He already has a rapport with pitcher Lucas Giolito, since he was the pitching coach Harvard-Westlake High School in California when the 2019 All-Star attended the school.

Four members of Rick Renteria’s staff are staying on La Russa’s staff. Hitting coach Frank Menechino, assistant pitching coach Curt Hasler, first base coach Daryl Boston retain their roles while former bench coach Joe McEwing moves to third base.

Assistant hitting coach Howie Clark joins the White Sox from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.