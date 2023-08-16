CHICAGO — When the 2023 season is said an done, what happened in the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night could be one of the highlights of the White Sox season.

It won’t save a disappointing campaign, but it did give bragging rights to the south siders for one evening while also boosting the resume of the team’s best player.

Luis Robert Jr. made that happen with one swing and a celebration against the Cubs on Tuesday.

With the game tied at three in the seventh inning and Julian Merryweather on the mound, Robert connected on a 2-2 pitch and launched it quickly toward the left field.

With an audible gasp coming from the crowd, the ball said 422 feet and well up into the group of fans in the bleachers for the solo homer to put the White Sox up 4-3.

Those who watched at home plate saw Robert spin and immediately look back at the fans behind him and then towards the dugout in celebration of what was an immediate homer.

A bat flip soon followed before Robert made his way around the bases after bringing home the go-ahead run.

It was the 32nd home run trot for the center fielder this year in what’s been a breakout fourth season with the White Sox. Robert earned his first All-Star game selection and took part in the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park.

He’s hitting .313 with three homers and six RBI during the month of August, giving White Sox fans a reason to feel good in a disappointing season – and maybe a little hope for the future.

At the very least, the home run helped the south siders prevent a sweep at the hands of the Cubs in the overall City Series. After losing two to the north siders at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 25 & 26, the White Sox have the opportunity to finish their four games against the Cubs in a tie with a victory Wednesday.

They can thank their star and his impressive moment in the seventh inning on Tuesday for that opportunity.