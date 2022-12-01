CHICAGO – There is a lot of unknown when it comes to the team that’s going to take the field for the White Sox in 2023 with a new manager and some changes to the roster.

But one thing fans can count on are some promotions at Guaranteed Rate Field, many of which were announced by the club on Thursday.

Here is the White Sox initial 2023 promotion schedule at Guaranteed Rate Field. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/hYm9kY8618 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 1, 2022

The White Sox announced their initial schedule of giveaways and theme dates at the ballpark for the 2023 campaign with more likely to be added after the new year. As always, there are a few unique ones that often pique the interest of fans.

Giveaway Photos Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox

As usual, there will be two featured bobblehead giveaways:

Eloy Jimenez “Hi Mom!” Talking Bobblehead – May 13 vs Astros (First 20,000 fans)

May 13 vs Astros (First 20,000 fans) Luis Robert Bobblehead – July 8 vs Cardinals (First 20,000 fans)

The team also announced a few other giveaways on Thursday as well:

Magnetic Schedule – April 3 (Home Opener) vs Giants (All fans)

– April 3 (Home Opener) vs Giants (All fans) 1993 AL West Champions Sweatshirt – April 15 vs. Orioles (First 15,000 fans)

– April 15 vs. Orioles (First 15,000 fans) White Sox Hockey Jersey – April 29 vs. Rays (First 20,000 fans)

– April 29 vs. Rays (First 20,000 fans) White Sox Bucket Hat – June 3 vs. Tigers (first 10,000 fans)

– June 3 vs. Tigers (first 10,000 fans) White Sox Hawaiian Shirt – June 10 vs. Marlins (First 20,000 fans)

– June 10 vs. Marlins (First 20,000 fans) White Sox Basketball Jersey – June 24 vs. Red Sox (first 20,000 fans)

– June 24 vs. Red Sox (first 20,000 fans) White Sox Football Jersey – August 12 vs. Brewers (first 10,000 fans)

– August 12 vs. Brewers (first 10,000 fans) Los White Sox Soccer Jersey – September 2 vs. Tigers (first 20,000 fans)

– September 2 vs. Tigers (first 20,000 fans) Irish Jersey – September 16 vs. Twins (first 10,000 fans, ages 21+, who enter the ballpark)

Along with giveaways, the team also announced a few themes days as well:

Fourth of July Postgame Fireworks – July 4 vs. Blue Jays

– July 4 vs. Blue Jays Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day – September 16 vs. Twins

– September 16 vs. Twins Hispanic Heritage Night – September 30 vs. Padres

– September 30 vs. Padres Fan Appreciation Day – October 1 vs. Padres