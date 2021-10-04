See the game times for White Sox first three ALDS games vs Astros

CHICAGO – Fans of the White Sox now know what time they’ll see their team take the field for their first American League Division Series since 2008 this week.
Major League Baseball has set the times for the first three games against the Astros in the first round of the playoffs for Tony La Russa’s team. Game 1 on Thursday will be at 3:07 PM CST and will be televised on FS1 with Game 2 on Friday being an early afternoon start of 1:07 PM CST on MLB Network.
Game 3 on Sunday will be at night as the White Sox return to Guaranteed Rate Field for their first home playoff game since 2008, with first pitch set for 7:07 PM on FS1.
If necessary, the times for a Game 4 in Chicago or a deciding Game 5 in Houston will be decided at a later date.