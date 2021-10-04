See the game times for White Sox first three ALDS games vs Astros

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 03: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with teammates after his home run during the first inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Fans of the White Sox now know what time they’ll see their team take the field for their first American League Division Series since 2008 this week.

Major League Baseball has set the broadcast schedule for Postseason games through Sunday. FS1 and MLB Network will have exclusive live coverage of the ALDS presented by Good Sam, while TBS Network will provide exclusive coverage of the NLDS presented by Good Sam.

Major League Baseball has set the times for the first three games against the Astros in the first round of the playoffs for Tony La Russa’s team. Game 1 on Thursday will be at 3:07 PM CST and will be televised on FS1 with Game 2 on Friday being an early afternoon start of 1:07 PM CST on MLB Network.

Game 3 on Sunday will be at night as the White Sox return to Guaranteed Rate Field for their first home playoff game since 2008, with first pitch set for 7:07 PM on FS1.

If necessary, the times for a Game 4 in Chicago or a deciding Game 5 in Houston will be decided at a later date.