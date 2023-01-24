CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox and Mike Clevinger were at the top of minds for those around Major League Baseball on Tuesday for all the wrong reasons.

Per a report in The Athletic, the league is investigating the pitcher for allegations of domestic violence levied by Olivia Finestead, the mother of his child.

While MLB has yet to speak out about it, both the White Sox and the Padres, whom he was with when the alleged abuse occured, have each released statements after the release of the report.

That story and the latest updates topped “The Afternoon Lineup” on WGN News Now as we brought you the latest on the investigation as of Tuesday.

We also discussed other news of the day in Chicago sports, including a milestone for DeMar DeRozan before the second half of a back-to-back against the Pacers. The Blackhawks start a three-game road trip to Western Canada on Tuesday night as they take on the Canucks in Vancouver.

Northwestern shook off a pair of COVID-19 postponements to beat Wisconsin at home on Monday to put them back over .500 in the Big Ten.

Plus Bears fans how have season tickets got some good news when it comes to pricing for their seats for the 2023 season.

Larry Hawley has more on those stories live in the video above at 5:15 p.m.