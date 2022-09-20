CHICAGO – After months of ups and downs, injuries, and inconsistent play, this it pretty much the season for the White Sox over the next three days at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Guardians come to Chicago with a four game lead in the American League Central division with 15 games left in the season. With just one win, Cleveland would win the season series, which would give them the tie-breaker over the White Sox for the division title.

Remember, no Game 163 this year with the expanded playoffs.

Essentially, the team must win the series to have a hope to win the division and more likely have to get the sweep to have a chance to repeat as AL Central champions.

Scott Merkin, the White Sox beat writer for MLB.com, joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now on Tuesday to look ahead to the three-game series with the Guardians.

He discussed the team’s recent strong play the past few weeks that has given them an opportunity to have a shot for a division championship along with the impact that acting manager Miguel Cairo has made on the club.

Merkin also discusses the status of manager Tony La Russa, who has been out of the dugout since late August after getting a pacemaker, along with the performance of a few individual players as well.

You can watch his entire conversation with Larry Hawley on the White Sox and the series with the Guardians on WGN News Now by clicking on the video above.