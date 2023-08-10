CHICAGO — For a team that won’t be a factor in Major League Baseball’s postseason picture in 2023, they are certainly finding themselves in the middle of a lot of controversy.

From a fight to accusations of bad culture to even a reported locker room spat, the White Sox are providing storylines that no one wants at the moment.

Another one happened on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, when observers at the game, including Twitter user @SouthsideIvan, noticed that Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton’s name wasn’t on the main center field scoreboard or those located above home plate when he took the mound.

The former White Sox pitcher caused a stir late in the week when he told Jesse Rogers from ESPN about issues with the culture within the team’s locker room, describing it as one having “no rules.”

When asked about Middleton’s name not being on the scoreboard, the White Sox had this statement.

“The omission was not intentional but resulted because of duplicate players listed under one uniform number on MLB’s downloadable Yankees roster. This glitch has arisen from time to time this season when multiple players have worn the same number for a team, and we regret it occurred tonight.”

This is another moment of controversy for the club over a five-day stretch that overshadowed their play. They won two games against the Guardians on Saturday and Sunday before winning 2-of-3 games against the Yankees.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The main topic has been the White Sox culture, which came under fire by Middleton in his conversation with ESPN. General manager Rick Hahn addressed it on Monday, saying that he along with manager Pedro Grifol had identified issues within the culture of the club and were trying to fix it.

He also addressed the allegation by Middleton of a player sleeping in the bullpen, saying that a young infielder had been approved to nap in the clubhouse due to a sleep issue, based on medical advice.

Hahn admitted he was taken aback by the former reliever’s comments.

“My last conversation with him face-to-face was a week ago in the clubhouse where he sought me out to apologize for his unprofessional behavior Pedro had called him out on,” Hahn said to reporters.

(Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

It’s been a rough few days for Tim Anderson as well after the fallout from his fight with Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez, which included him getting knocked to the ground. As that moment made its rounds on social media, Anderson was suspended for six games, which he’s appealed.

Because of that, he was able to play Monday against New York but got hit on the forearm with a pitch and missed Tuesday’s game as a precaution. He returned in the win over the Yankees on Wednesday, going 1-for-5 at the plate.

On top of that, a report from 670 The Score’s Shane Riordan said that there was a physical altercation between Anderson and Yasmani Grandal in the locker room in the final game before the All-Star Break, with both having to be separated.

The catcher denied that the altercation took place.

“This is unreal, especially the fact that they said a day before the All-Star Break,” said Grandal when asked if this was true. “I’ll tell you one thing. The one thing I was thinking about that day, especially after that game, was let’s go to this lakehouse that I’ve rented with my family because I haven’t spent enough time with them.

“I know people need to do their jobs and try to put a story out, but it’s crazy to what extent people can go to just put something out there. Feels like they’re almost fishing for something.”

Immediately, Grandal was asked by a reporter if that meant it happened, didn’t happen, or just wouldn’t say.

“Definitely not. I think I just answered that,” responded Grandal.