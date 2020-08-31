Robert hits 3-run HR in 10th, White Sox beat Royals 5-2

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Luis Robert #88 of the Chicago White Sox hits a walk off three run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — As soon as bat met ball, Luis Robert knew. The prized rookie watched as his first game-ending home run sailed over the wall and the White Sox once again grabbed a share of the AL Central lead.

Robert belted a three-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the Chicago White Sox a 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings before being pulled from his second major league start, and the surging White Sox won for the 11th time in 13 games to move into a first-place tie with Cleveland in the AL Central.

Kansas City reliever Tyler Zuber (1-2) intentionally walked José Abreu to start the 10th, putting runners on first and second before James McCann struck out. Robert drove the next pitch a few feet beyond the left-field wall after being retired on two long fly balls earlier in the game. The home run was the Cuban slugger’s ninth, tops among big league rookies.

“I am super happy,” Robert said through a translator. “Very excited about this moment. … It’s very special. But I still know that I have a lot of room to improve and to keep learning this game. I’m just going to keep working hard and doing whatever it takes to get better.”

Five days after Chicago ace Lucas Giolito tossed the first no-hitter of this pandemic-shortened season, Dunning put on quite a performance of his own.

The 25-year-old right-hander struck out seven and allowed just one runner, when he walked Maikel Franco on a 3-2 count with one out in the third. Dunning threw 79 pitches, 45 for strikes, after being recalled from Chicago’s alternate training site.

The White Sox were rolling along with a 2-0 lead in the sixth when Cam Gallagher broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out double against Jimmy Cordero. Whit Merrifield drove in Gallagher with a single and tied it in the eighth with a solo homer against Steve Cishek.

Chicago’s James McCann walked and scored in the second and smacked an RBI double in the third. Nick Madrigal had three singles and an RBI.

Abreu extended his hitting streak to 13 games, and the White Sox bounced back from a loss to take two of three from the AL Central’s last-place team.