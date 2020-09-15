Rick Renteria won’t let the White Sox think about a playoff ‘Bubble’ yet

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Manager Rick Renteria #17 of the Chicago White Sox takes starting pitcher Dylan Cease #84 out of the game against the Kansas City Royals in the 5th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 29, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – What the future holds is out there for the White Sox, and frankly, it’s not very far away.

With a “Magic Number” of four to clinch a spot in the American League playoffs, the White Sox are on the verge of ending a 12-year playoff drought. In fact, the question most on the team’s mind could be if the team can hold onto the best record in the American League or win their division.

That’s important since the first “Wild Card” three-game series will be held at the ballpark of the four teams with the highest seed in each league. In a pandemic season, that would certainly be a plus for Rick Renteria’s team, and could help them get to the next step of the playoffs that was announced Tuesday.

The MLB revealed their plan for a “bubble” Division Series, League Championship Series, and World Series in California and Texas. In the White Sox case, the ALDS would be in either at Petco Park in San Diego or Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The National League’s division series will be at Globe Life Park in Arlington and Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Los Angeles gets the ALCS while Arlington gets the NLCS, with the Globe Life Field hosting the World Series. Per commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday, there could be a chance that a limited amount of fans could watch games in the LCS and World Series.

Naturally on Tuesday, around three hours after the announcement was made official, the first question to Renteria was on the venue. But with 14 games still left in the White Sox season, and the second-place Twins in town this week, the manager was hesitant to look ahead.

“Listen, we’re taking everything as it comes,” said Renteria when asked his thoughts on the bubble. “No preconceived notions about anything other than just continued to be prepared and continue to try to win as many ballgames as we possibly can.

“Starting with, and keeping in mind, that the only day we’re worried about it today.”

Looking ahead could be done a bit by Renteria when it comes to getting rest for his players. The first three rounds of the playoffs will feature no days off, with the three, five, and seven games being played in order.

On top of that, the White Sox are finishing the regular season with 17-consecutive games, with Tuesday being the fifth game in that stretch.