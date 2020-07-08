Rick Renteria is doing his part to keep the White Sox risk for COVID-19 low

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 03: Manager Rick Renteria of the Chicago White Sox (L) gives instructions to his team during the first season workout at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 03, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He’s got a lot of great things to talk about with his now rebuilt White Sox team, even if he’s trotting them out for only a 60-game regular season.

From his youngsters to the veterans, a solid core is in the final stages of development, and it’s expected the White Sox will compete for a playoff spot in this unusual year. If they make it, they’ll be October baseball on the south side for the first time in 12 years.

Yet Rick Renteria isn’t just talking about that with his team or the media. He’s made it clear that he’s taking the COVID-19 threat seriously with his ballclub, and has shown it on the field during the first week of Guaranteed Rate Field workouts.

While talking about his coaching staff returning in full to Guaranteed Rate Field for training, Rick Renteria said the team is trying to do what they can do stay safe. He then put on a mask and said "Wear a mask, for goodness sakes."

He started with his now memorable “Wear a mask, for goodness sakes” statement as he put one on during a news conference on the first day of summer camp. He’s now worn one for every subsequent news conference since, and has mostly been wearing one on the field as well.

“This is not something to be taken lightly,” said Renteria of staying safe during the panedemic. “I hope we continue to do what we can for each other.”

Already the White Sox have dealt with a pair of positive tests with players during their initial summer camp intake exam. Neither one of the players, who’ve not been identified, made it to Guaranteed Rate Field for a workout, so there was no risk of infecting other players.

Renteria said he has faith in the testing protocols introduced by the league, and that it worked in this instance to prevent further positive tests. The manager will remain vigilant to do what he can to keep his players safe from now till whenever a promising White Sox season comes to an end.

“I do look at it as a personal responsibility to take care of my fellow man by doing my part,” said Renteria.