CHICAGO – It was a night in which the home team came home with a 9-2 victory to go back over the .500 mark for the season. By doing so, they remain two games behind the Twins for first in the American League Central.

But it might be fair to say that it felt like a lost day for one of the members of the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday. Rick Hahn showed that with his facial expression and mannerisms as he met with reporters before the contest and after the conclusion of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

“In all candor, we’re disappointed we weren’t able to do more to improve this club,” said Hahn in his opening statement. “I think you saw a year ago at this time, you’ve seen it for the last several years, arguably the last couple of decades, that it’s our nature to try to improve this club at any opportunity we have.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to line up on some of our other potential targets.”

In the end, the only one they got was left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, who was acquired in a trade with the Red Sox for backup catcher Reese McGuire. Getting a bullpen arm was an identified need for the club by Hahn before the deadline, but there was hope for much more before the clock ran out at 5 PM central time Tuesday.

Fans have vented their angst at the lack of moves for a club that has underachieved in 2022 as they pursue their third-straight playoff appearance.

“Anyone out there who is feeling a level of frustration or disappointment, I’m there with you,” said Hahn.

So what was it that caused the White Sox to make only one deal at the trade deadline after being so aggressive in 2021, when they acquired Ryan Tepera, Craig Kimbrel, and Cesar Hernandez on their way to an AL Central championship?

Hahn says it wasn’t a money issue but rather a change in what was out there compared to last year.

“It was a different market this year. I don’t know if it was a byproduct of having more playoff teams than there’s been in the past or a byproduct of the Wild Card round being a best-of-three as opposed to more of a coin-flip game that sort of led to sellers perhaps being a little more aggressive in terms of their asking prices,” said Hahn. “There were some players that I think people thought were probably going to get moved who wound up not getting moved for whatever reason, which is an individual team’s choice.

“But I think the market overall was favorable towards the sellers and we didn’t line up”

While upset a the lack of deals, Hahn was quick to show his faith in the team that will take the field for the rest of the 2022 season. He hopes that the core group can play more together as a group, which hasn’t happened due to injuries, and that can lead to the White Sox reaching their potential in the final two months.

“We’re finally getting closer to having the group, at least of the six core guys since 2020 that performed well together,” said Hahn. “We’re getting very close to having them all back together, and with a little better fortune health-wise, going forward, we’re confident that’s a quality group and capable of winning this division and beyond.”