CHICAGO — Anyone who looks at the calendar and the standings in the American League Central division knows that a big decision is looming for White Sox general manager Rick Hahn.

His club is in the midst of a second-straight disappointing year and, after Tuesday’s loss, currently 13 games under .500. Thanks to a mediocre American League Central division, the White Sox are only seven games out of first place – with all of this happening when they should be in a championship window.

Now Hahn has to decide whether he closes that in 2023 and becomes a seller for the first time since the end of the last decade. He could also keep faith that the club could make a turnaround, deciding to make a deal to strengthen the current group.

Either way, Hahn knows he’s got a critical evaluation coming up.

“We’ve got big decisions to make by the end of this month or August 1st,” said Hahn on Tuesday before the White Sox loss to the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field. “I’ve seen quotes from players, I’ve heard from players directly, (manager) Pedro (Grifol) and the coaches have heard from players directly that their focus and priority is getting things right here and figure out a way for us to win this division and then do some damage in the postseason.

“I or any of us in baseball ops isn’t going to do anything to take the focus away from that by saying this is our direction, this is what we’re doing, this is where we’re committed, and we’re going to do everything in our power to support the guys that want to get this thing right. Hopefully, that starts today.”

It didn’t, as the White Sox dropped a late lead in a 4-3 loss to Toronto that drops them to 37-50 on the season. After a 7-20 April, the team has been marginally better but still hasn’t been able to make up significant ground, with inconsistency plaguing the club just as it did last year.

Perhaps the club looks to ship one of their veteran players to a contender in hopes of replenishing their prospect base, with starter Lucas Giolito being one of those mentioned often since he’s in the last year of his contract.

So is there a baseline record or games within first of the lead in the AL Central the White Sox have to be at for Hahn to keep the faith?

“I’m not going to put a marker in the sand and say we need to rattle off 10-of-14 or we’re doing this. But at the same time, we can see the calendar, we can see the games back, and you want to have a reason to believe that this thing is going to get right between now and August 1.”