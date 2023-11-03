CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have declined their team option on Liam Hendriks’ contract, making him a free agent, according to a press release from the team Friday.

The New York Posts’ Jon Heyman tweeted Friday that the White Sox declined Hendriks’ $15 million option, but contractual obligations will still pay him the $15 million, it will just be deferred over time.

According to 670 The Score’s Bruce Levine, the exit option will pay Hendriks $1.5 million each year for the next ten years.

The decision comes less than 24 hours after Hendriks was voted American League (AL) Comeback Player of the Year by a panel of his peers through the Major League Baseball Players’ Association.

Hendriks posted a 2-0 record with a save and 5.40 ERA across five games pitched last year before being shutdown for the year to have replacement surgery on the UCL in his throwing arm.

In two-plus seasons with the South Siders, Hendriks posted a 14-7 record with a 2.76 ERA across 133.2 innings pitched, notching two all-star game appearances and earning the 2021 AL Reliever of the Year Award as a member of the White Sox. The right-handed closer also converted 76 saves, while striking out 201 batters and giving up only 24 base on balls.