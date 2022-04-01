GLENDALE, AZ. – One of the biggest questions of the White Sox offseason was whether the team would choose to keep reliever Craig Kimbrel or trade him.

With Liam Hendriks locked in as the closer and after his trouble in his role as a setup man late in 2021, many figured the closer would find a new home at some point in 2022.

As it turns out, Kimbrel won’t even start the season in Chicago.

The White Sox have now confirmed the trade of Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers for outfielder AJ Pollock. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/bhD1xzIvz1 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 1, 2022

The White Sox have traded the pitcher to the Dodgers for outfielder AJ Pollock. It’s a straight-up deal, with no other players, prospects, or money in the deal.

Pollock is entering his tenth year in Major League Baseball, the last three of which have been spent with the Dodgers. In 117 games in 2021, in which he played in both center and left field, Pollack hit .281/.338/.482 with 27 doubles, 21 homers, and 69 RBI.

Spending his first seven seasons with the Diamondbacks, Pollock is a career .281 hitter in 895 games with 126 homers and 414 RBI. He was an All-Star and Gold Glove in center field for Arizona in 2015.

Pollock figures to be a contender to start in right field for the 2022 season for the White Sox despite the fact he’s only played in right for six career games. The last time he did so was with the Diamondbacks in 2013, but Eloy Jimenez (left) and Luis Robert (center) already have their spots in Pollock’s two primary positions filled for this season.

As for Kimbrel, his tenure in Chicago comes to an end after first pitching for the Cubs starting in the 2019 season. He was with the team for two-and-a-half years, but following an outstanding first half of the 2021 season where he had a 0.39 ERA and 23 saves, he was traded to the White Sox.

The Cubs gave up second baseman Nick Madrigal and reliever Codi Heuer to add Kimbrel to the team’s bullpen in hopes of having a strong 1-2 punch of him and Hendriks for the postseason. But the closer struggled in his new setup role, posting a 5.09 ERA in 24 regular season games.

In three playoff outings against the Astros in the American League Division Series, Kimbrel allowed three runs (two earned) and three hits while striking out two batters in two innings as Houston won the series 3-1.